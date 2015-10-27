FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Brazil rules key for any merger, Telecom Italia CEO says
October 27, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

New Brazil rules key for any merger, Telecom Italia CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Updated regulations in Brazil will determine whether wireless carrier TIM Participações SA (TIMP3.SA) considers a tie-up with a local rival, the chief executive officer of controlling shareholder Telecom Italia SpA (TLIT.MI) said on Tuesday.

Asked at an industry event about a proposal to merge TIM and Oi SA (OIBR3.SA), which has a nationwide fixed-line network, CEO Marco Patuano said new regulations would clear the way for the heavy investments needed in any fixed-line opportunity.

Russian investment firm LetterOne Group offered on Monday to invest up to $4 billion into Oi if it combines with TIM. Patuano said Telecom Italia is not in negotiations with any of them.

Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Brad Haynes

