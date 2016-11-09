FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brazil's Oi board confirms financial advisor to replace PJT
November 9, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Oi board confirms financial advisor to replace PJT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian wireless phone carrier Oi SA (OIBR4.SA) has elected a new financial advisor for debt restructuring talks with bondholders and bank creditors, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said in an interview Wednesday.

Schroeder declined to name the advisor, which will replace PJT Partners (PJT.N), because the contract has not been signed. The unnamed firm, selected at a board meeting on Wednesday, will help Oi restructure about 41.2 billion reais ($12.8 billion) of financial liabilities.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
