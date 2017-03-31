Orascom extends deadline for Brazil's Oi alternative plan a third time

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Orascom TMT Investments Sarl has voluntarily extended for a third time the deadline for Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA to consider an alternative in-court reorganization plan, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Oi (OIBR4.SA) said in the filing the decision will allow management and shareholders to examine Orascom's suggestions for the reorganization. Oi said Orascom voluntarily sent a letter to the company extending the deadline to May 1.