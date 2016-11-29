Top shareholder in Brazil's Oi does not oppose equity dilution

The logo of Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi is seen inside a shop at a shopping centre in Sao Paulo November 14, 2014.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The biggest shareholder in Oi SA, the Brazilian telephone carrier operating under bankruptcy court protection, is not opposed in principle to a share dilution, newspaper Valor Econômico cited an executive at the shareholder as saying.

Luís Palha da Silva, chairman of Pharol SGPS SA, told the newspaper a dilution was acceptable provided "it takes into consideration the interests of all of the parties involved."

Pharol owns 27.5 percent of Oi's voting stock through Bratel BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Oi filed for bankruptcy protection in June to restructure about 65.4 billion reais ($19.2 billion) in bond, bank loans and regulatory liabilities. On Sept. 5, it presented a reorganization plan which was rejected by certain of the creditors, who considered it unfair.

On Nov. 21, Rio de Janeiro-based Oi formally announced the election of financial adviser LaPlace Finanças to help the company shape a new debt restructuring offer that will be presented to the creditors.

Despite considering a potential share dilution, Silva told Valor that Pharol had a long-term interest in Oi, adding it was "highly unlikely" Pharol would relinquish its equity stake during Oi's court-supervised reorganization.