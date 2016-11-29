FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Top shareholder in Brazil's Oi does not oppose equity dilution
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 29, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 9 months ago

Top shareholder in Brazil's Oi does not oppose equity dilution

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi is seen inside a shop at a shopping centre in Sao Paulo November 14, 2014.Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The biggest shareholder in Oi SA, the Brazilian telephone carrier operating under bankruptcy court protection, is not opposed in principle to a share dilution, newspaper Valor Econômico cited an executive at the shareholder as saying.

Luís Palha da Silva, chairman of Pharol SGPS SA, told the newspaper a dilution was acceptable provided "it takes into consideration the interests of all of the parties involved."

Pharol owns 27.5 percent of Oi's voting stock through Bratel BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Oi filed for bankruptcy protection in June to restructure about 65.4 billion reais ($19.2 billion) in bond, bank loans and regulatory liabilities. On Sept. 5, it presented a reorganization plan which was rejected by certain of the creditors, who considered it unfair.

On Nov. 21, Rio de Janeiro-based Oi formally announced the election of financial adviser LaPlace Finanças to help the company shape a new debt restructuring offer that will be presented to the creditors.

Despite considering a potential share dilution, Silva told Valor that Pharol had a long-term interest in Oi, adding it was "highly unlikely" Pharol would relinquish its equity stake during Oi's court-supervised reorganization.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.