The logo of Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi is seen inside a shop at a shopping centre in Sao Paulo November 14, 2014.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA (OIBR3.SA) posted a third-quarter net loss of 1.015 billion reais, 1 percent smaller than a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 25 percent from a year earlier to 1.645 billion reais. EBITDA rose 15 percent from the prior quarter.