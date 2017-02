HOUSTON Apache Corp shut a well in Reeves County, Texas, as a precaution on Thursday after the cab of a tractor-trailer caught fire on site, a spokeswoman for the company said.

There were no injuries and the fire was extinguished, she added. The incident occurred at the company's Alta location north of I-10, in the Apache's recent Alpine High discovery in west Texas, she said.

The well had been producing at the time and would be back online in a couple of hours, the spokeswoman added. A bystander reported a thick plume of smoke reaching about 20 feet high.

