FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway to vote on opening two frontier Arctic areas to oil: minister
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 9, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Norway to vote on opening two frontier Arctic areas to oil: minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Parliament is expected to vote this year on opening two major frontier Arctic areas to oil and gas exploration, the country’s energy minister said on Wednesday.

The world’s eighth-largest oil exporter is opening large swathes of its northern offshore areas to oil exploration in order to mitigate falling production in the North Sea.

Among the areas being opened are the waters off Jan Mayen island, a speck of land situated to the north-east of Iceland, some 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) west of Europe.

The other includes the south-east part of the Barents Sea, an area that became available to exploration when Russia and Norway settled their decades long border dispute in 2010.

“A bill is expected to be presented to Parliament before Easter so that it is can be adopted within this parliamentary session,” the country’s oil and energy minister Ola Borten Moe told a business conference.

Parliamentary elections are due in September so a vote would take place before that time. The vote is widely expected to go smoothly as opening these specific areas to oil exploration is not a contentious issue.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.