Global CO2 emissions to grow at slightly slower rate to 2035: BP

LONDON (Reuters) - Global carbon emissions from energy use will grow at 25 percent between 2013 and 2035, a slightly slower rate than previously estimated, BP said on Tuesday, but still above the rate scientists say would avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Emissions are expected to increase at an average rate of 1 percent per year from 2013 to 2035, BP said in its annual report Energy Outlook 2035.

Last year, BP said in its report that global carbon emissions from energy use would increase by 29 percent to 2035, or an average 1.1 percent a year.

This year’s projections show a slower rate of growth in CO2 because the share of natural gas and renewables in the energy mix is increasing and their energy intensity will decrease.

“Despite improvements in energy efficiency and energy intensity going forward, the path is quite a bit higher than what scientists would say is needed to keep temperature rise within 2 degrees (Celsius) so more needs to be done,” Spencer Dale, BP group chief economist, said in a webcast.

Carbon emissions in 2035 will still be nearly double the 1990 level, the report added.

World governments are working towards signing a global deal in Paris by the end of this year to curb the growth of emissions, which have been blamed for global warming.

They are trying to limit a rise in the global average temperature to within 2 degrees Celsius, a threshold scientists say could avoid the worst effects of climate change.