BP says will break even with oil at $55/barrel in 2017: CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bob Dudley expects oil to trade at $50-$60 a barrel next year, he said on Tuesday, adding that his company would break even at prices slightly below $55.

"Last year we said we needed to balance at $60 and we had a job to get it there ... Next year we will be able to balance south of $55," he told the Oil & Money annual conference.

He also said he does not see production rising fast in Iraq next year and that there is still no clarity on new contracts in Iran.