UK's North Sea Buzzard oil field restarts after maintenance-source
October 28, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 10 months ago

UK's North Sea Buzzard oil field restarts after maintenance-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK's North Sea Buzzard oil field resumed production on Wednesday following a month-long maintenance and is currently producing around 140,000 barrels per day (bpd), an industry source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Nexen, which operates the field, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The field was expected to return this week and usually produces around 180,000 bpd.

The field is the main contributor to the Forties crude stream, one of the four grades used to set the Brent benchmark that serves as a basis to price two thirds of the world's oil.

Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
