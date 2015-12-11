Money managers' bullish bets on U.S. oil at record low as OPEC shuns market

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

(Reuters) - Money managers have slashed their bullish wagers on U.S. crude oil to a record low, data showed on Friday, after prices crashed on OPEC’s move to foresake support in an oversupplied market.

U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures have plumbed lows not seen since the 2008 credit crunch after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries abandoned at its Dec. 4 meeting a production ceiling for oil.

Crude prices had already been falling, weakened by warm weather that cut seasonal demand for heating oil and on a strong U.S. dollar given expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December.

However, last Friday’s decision by Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers in OPEC to defend their market share rather than cut production accelerated WTI’s slide, potentially squeezing more bullish positions out of the market.

Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed that money managers, including hedge funds and other big speculators, cut their net longs in U.S. crude oil futures by 12,117 contracts during the week to Dec. 8.

It was a fifth straight week of declines that left their net long position in U.S. crude at 46,919 contracts, the lowest since the CFTC created the managed money category for oil in 2009.

“It is difficult to find anyone who is bullish right now on oil,” said Chris Jarvis, founder of Caprock Risk Management, an oil consultancy in Frederick, Maryland.

“Saudi Arabia has basically told the world that it’s full steam ahead in production. Add the global oil glut and the strong dollar weighing on commodities, and it’s a one-way ticket down with nothing on the horizon to derail it.”

WTI settled on Friday near $35 a barrel for the first time since February 2009 after the International Energy Agency warned that the global oversupply of crude could worsen next year. WTI’s low through the financial crisis was $32.40, set in December 2008.

Global crude benchmark Brent slipped below $38 a barrel, and looked likely to test 11-year lows under $36.

Not all data on oil is bearish though. U.S. drillers reduced the number of oil rigs operating in the country for a 14th week out of 15, reaching the smallest number since April 2010, data from industry firm Baker Hughes showed.

Still, the lack of correlation between the plunging rig rates and U.S. oil production worries many analysts and traders.