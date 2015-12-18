Hedge funds raise bullish bets on U.S. crude from record lows

A gas nozzle is used to pump petrol at a station in New York February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Hedge funds have raised their bullish wagers on U.S. crude from a record low, data showed on Friday, adding positive positions for the first time in six weeks on expectations that oil prices could be bottoming.

U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures have plumbed 2009 lows since Dec. 7 after the biggest oil producers in OPEC refused to cut output in a bloated market. Government data showing a big build in U.S. crude inventories last week added to worries about oversupply.

In a departure to those bearish trends, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in its latest weekly report that money managers, including hedge funds and other big speculators, boosted their net longs in WTI for the first time since early November.

Longs are bets on higher prices, while shorts are wagers that the market will fall. The net position squares off the two.

“There’s certainly been a reduction in shorts over the past week as the seven-year low in prices prompted some people to lock in profits while others simply thought a bottom was forming,” said Chris Jarvis of Maryland-based oil market consultancy Caprock Risk Management. “But I believe people will still be pushing for new price lows next week.”

The CFTC data showed that money managers boosted their net longs in WTI by 21,847 contracts to 68,766 during the week to Dec. 15.

A week ago, the net long position was at 46,919 contracts, the lowest since the CFTC created the managed money category for oil in 2009.

WTI’s front-month hit a February 2009 low of $34.29 a barrel on Friday.

The front-month in Brent, the global oil benchmark, fell to $36.41 a barrel, just 21 cents above a 2004 bottom.

Some oil bears said they were actually counting on a price rebound that would let them make a bigger profit selling the market down.

“I‘m quietly waiting for a bigger covering bounce that will presage the next leg lower in WTI,” said Tariq Zahir, a trader in crude oil spreads at New York’s Tyche Capital Advisors who was betting on a price of $30 or lower.

Hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand has forecast $25 or less for a barrel of oil by the first quarter of 2016.