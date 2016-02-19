Speculators cut bullish oil bets amid talks on OPEC deal: CFTC

A car is filled with gasoline at a gas station pump in Carlsbad, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Money managers cut their bullish wagers in U.S. crude in the week to Feb. 16, as the likelihood of a co-ordinated production cut between OPEC and non-OPEC members seemed increasingly remote and volatility gripped the oil market amid rising inventory.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 14,582 contracts to 54,696 during the period, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Traders have grappled with rising volatility and wild swings in prices as a flurry of contrasting headlines hit their screens.

Last Thursday, oil prices slid to new 12-year lows as domestic stockpiles hit fresh record highs and investors fled from equities and other risky assets into safe havens such as gold.

A day later, prices rocketed as much as 12 percent after a report once again suggested OPEC might finally agree to cut production to reduce the world glut, while a bounce in stock markets fed appetite for risk.

This week, news that Saudi Arabia, the lynchpin of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other major exporters agreed to freeze output at January highs fueled a fresh buying spree, but concerns about Iran soon tempered those gains.

Both U.S. and Brent crude futures ended the day more than $1 lower on Friday. Brent ended the week lower but U.S. crude ended the week up.