Hedge funds boost bullish oil bets on shale worry, gasoline demand

(Reuters) - Hedge funds and other big financial speculators have sharply raised their bullish bets on oil after talk of a global production freeze and signs of falling U.S. shale crude output and growing gasoline demand, data showed on Friday.

Money managers raised their combined net long position in crude futures and options in New York and London by nearly 16 percent for the week ended Feb. 23, the data by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.

In the previous week, the group slashed net longs on crude by 21 percent.

Longs are bets on higher prices and shorts are wagers on price drops. The net position squares off the two.

U.S. crude futures rose almost 10 percent during the week to Feb. 23, settling at $31.87 a barrel. They have gained more since, settling on Friday at $32.78. But those prices are still about 70 percent off a mid-2014 peak above $100.

“The increase in speculative net longs in the CFTC report certainly reflects some traders’ belief that oil has put in a near term bottom after the 20-month long selloff,” said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.

Oil prices started the week to Feb. 23 on a high after Iran initially supported a Russian-Saudi initiative to freeze crude production at January’s highs to deal with a global supply glut. The Iranians have since balked at the idea, to be pursued by at least four countries at a mid-March meeting.

Speculation by the International Energy Agency that U.S. shale output could fall by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year and another 200,000 bpd in 2017 further bolstered oil prices during the week covered by the CFTC report.

U.S. government data showing gasoline demand up 5 percent on the year over a four-week period added to the rally. [EIA/S]

In actual position terms, the increase in speculative net longs for the week to Feb. 23 involves 8,479 new contracts that add up to a total of 63,175 contracts. In barrels, that would be 1,000 per contract, meaning an addition of nearly 8.5 million barrels to result in a net long above 63 million barrels.