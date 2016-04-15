Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs: CFTC

A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Money managers raised their bullish bets on U.S. crude in the week to April 12 after two straight weeks of cuts as market sentiment improved on hopes of an output freeze deal between the world’s top producers, data showed on Friday.

All eyes in the oil market have been on an upcoming meeting among some of the world’s biggest oil exporters, including Saudi Arabia and Russia this weekend in Doha, Qatar, aimed at propping up weak prices.

The managers of hedge funds and other investment firms that speculate on oil raised their combined futures and options position in New York and London by 27,635 contracts to 205,139 during the period, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.

Oil prices soared almost 12 percent and touched four-month highs in the week to April 12 as expectations surrounding the Doha meeting peaked and reports of a deal between Russia and Saudi Arabia to freeze output being reached surfaced, irrespective of Iran’s involvement.

During the period, prices also got a boost from unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude stockpiles and a shutdown of the Keystone crude pipeline to Cushing, Oklahoma.

But prices have since been under pressure as skepticism around the Doha meeting have grown and analysts and traders believe a deal would do little to tighten the supply demand balance.

On Friday, U.S. crude ended the session more than 2.5 percent lower.

In the week to April 5, speculators cut their net long positions by the most in three months.

Longs are a bet on higher prices while shorts are wagers on price drops. The net position squares off the two.