Hedge funds' bullish bets on U.S. oil grow slowly for fourth week

(Reuters) - Hedge fund managers’ overall bullish bet on U.S. crude grew for a fourth week in a row, trade data on Friday showed, but a mixed outlook for oil meant long positions were inching up rather surging.

Long positions in futures and options of U.S. crude’s benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) held by money managers, including hedge funds, rose by just 232 contracts to 258,591 in the week to Sept. 22, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

The group’s short positions, or bets on lower oil prices, fell by 14,569 contracts to 110,913 as more took profit from WTI prices that firmed at around $45 a barrel after sinking to a 6-1/2 year bottom below $38 a month ago.

As a result, money managers’ net length across several U.S. oil markets rose by 12,293 contracts from the previous week to 157,134.

“The rise is more because of people closing out short positions, or taking profit in WTI, rather than buying into new longs despite the so-called improved fundamentals for oil,” said Jim Ritterbushch of Ritterbush & Associates, an energy markets consultancy in Chicago.

Ritterbusch thinks WTI will likely hit $47 in the near-term before tumbling to $38 by mid-October.

The U.S. oil rig count, measured by industry firm Baker Hughes, fell by four this week, the smallest decline in four weeks. A lower rig count suggests lower production in the future, generally a bullish signal for oil.

“We’ve had these rig declines for a while,” said Jamie Brunn, managing director at Forecast Trading Group in Suffern, New York. “They’ve only been mildly supportive to the market, and the impact gets smaller as the number dwindles.”

Oil prices have swung as much as 8 percent in a day over the past month as expectations for lower U.S. production were offset by record OPEC pumping.

A weaker economy in China has also mitigated the impact of steady U.S. growth and a rally on Wall Street stocks. Adding to pressure was a strong dollar from U.S. rate hike expectations and the impending of return of Iranian oil exports previously restricted by Tehran’s nuclear program.