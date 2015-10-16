FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil chiefs fail to reach common position on carbon pricing
October 16, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Oil chiefs fail to reach common position on carbon pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Executives of ten of the world’s largest oil and gas companies decided on Friday not to take a common position on the price of carbon because of differences among the groups’ members, and countries ahead of a climate summit in Paris in December.

“Carbon pricing has been the most difficult for us,” Eldar Saetre, Chief Executive of Norway’s Statoil told journalists in Paris.

“The world itself is not united on carbon pricing. We thought the right thing to do was not to take a common position as a group,” said BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley.

The executives met in the French capital to present a common position and proposals for the climate summit where some 200 nations are expected to reach an agreement on limiting global warming.

Reporting by Bate Felix and Ron Bousso, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

