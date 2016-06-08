Rosneft's core earnings and debt cutting help lift shares

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rosneft’s quarterly core earnings and debt reduction helped lift shares in Russia’s top oil producer on Wednesday despite weak crude prices slashing its net profit.

Led by Igor Sechin, a long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rosneft said its investment in the quarter would help generate future production and profit.

Core earnings - before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) - fell by 14.4 percent to 273 billion roubles ($4.22 billion) but topped the 258 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Rosneft cut its debt by 45 percent to $23.9 billion.

“The results were broadly in line with expectations, while the company still managed to generate free cash flow in the first quarter despite a 20 percent rise in capex,” analyst Alexander Kornilov at Moscow brokerage Aton told Reuters.

Rosneft’s shares were up 2.7 percent at 0924 GMT, outperforming a broadly flat broader Moscow stock market.

Oil prices in the January-March quarter were down by about $20 a barrel from a year earlier, hitting a 13-year low of $27.10 in January and knocking profits across the sector.

Rosneft’s net profit fell by 75 percent to 14 billion roubles, missing the 33 billion expected by analysts. [ID:nL8N18U4S0]

Its peers also suffered, with Rosneft stakeholder BP reporting an 80 percent profit fall and Russian rival Lukoil seeing profits slide by almost 60 percent. [nL5N17T19F] [nL8N18Y0X8]

“The decline in first-quarter net income can be explained mainly by the fact that the company has been in an investment cycle,” Rosneft said.

“The launch of several projects which will help increase oil production and therefore secure the net income rise is planned for the next reported period,” it said.

“It seems they have come to an end of their correction phase,” analysts at investment house ALOR wrote in a note on Rosneft’s earnings.

“When it comes to buying, Rosneft’s shares could be recommended,” they said.

Analysts said higher taxes and transportation tariffs had also held back Rosneft in the quarter.

Sales fell by 21 percent to 1.05 trillion roubles while Rosneft pumped an average of 4.1 million barrels of oil per day, down 1 percent year on year, the company said.

($1 = 64.6372 roubles)