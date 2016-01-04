FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacific E&P offering seven cargoes of Colombian crudes for Feb-March
#Commodities
January 4, 2016 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Pacific E&P offering seven cargoes of Colombian crudes for Feb-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A unit of Pacific Exploration & Production Corp has launched a tender to sell seven cargoes of Colombian crudes for delivery from February through early March, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

Pacific Marketing International, a Panama-based unit of Pacific Exploration, is offering a 1-million-barrel cargo of Castilla heavy crude for delivery Feb. 6-10.

It is also trying to sell six 500,000-barrel cargoes of Vasconia medium crude for delivery from Feb. 5 to March 2 coming from different regions in Colombia. As there are several qualities of Vasconia being offered on the open market, the company will allow price adjustments if the crude is below 23 API degrees of density.

Bids will be accepted until Tuesday, and they must refer to Brent or West Texas Intermediate crudes front-month prices.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; Additional reporting by Jarret Renshaw in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
