A CSX Corp train continues to smolder a day after derailing in Mount Carbon, West Virginia February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CSX on Thursday afternoon reopened a West Virginia train line that had been shut following an explosive oil train derailment on Feb. 16 in the town of Mount Carbon.

The line is used to transport crude oil from North Dakota to an oil terminal in Yorktown, Virginia.