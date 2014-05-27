Petroecuador tenders to buy 12 diesel cargoes starting in June

HOUSTON (Reuters) - State-run Petroecuador has launched a tender to buy 12 diesel cargoes, 240,000 barrels each, for delivery starting on June 25-27, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Ecuador has ramped up imports of finished fuels in anticipation of a major overhaul at its 110,000 barrel per day (bpd) Esmeraldas refinery, scheduled to start in October.

Previously this month, the company bought from U.S. firm Citizens Energy 18 diesel cargoes that it will also start receiving in June and it sold to Japan’s Mitsubishi, Spain’s Repsol and British BP 21 crude cargoes.

For this tender the company will receive bids until June 9 and they must be indexed to diesel number 2 prices from the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to the offer’s terms.

The company added that the seller must deliver at least one monthly cargo at Esmeraldas, La Libertad or Punta Arenas ports and the diesel should contain maximum 0.5 percent sulfur.