FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petroecuador tenders to buy 12 diesel cargoes starting in June
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 27, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Petroecuador tenders to buy 12 diesel cargoes starting in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - State-run Petroecuador has launched a tender to buy 12 diesel cargoes, 240,000 barrels each, for delivery starting on June 25-27, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Ecuador has ramped up imports of finished fuels in anticipation of a major overhaul at its 110,000 barrel per day (bpd) Esmeraldas refinery, scheduled to start in October.

Previously this month, the company bought from U.S. firm Citizens Energy 18 diesel cargoes that it will also start receiving in June and it sold to Japan’s Mitsubishi, Spain’s Repsol and British BP 21 crude cargoes.

For this tender the company will receive bids until June 9 and they must be indexed to diesel number 2 prices from the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to the offer’s terms.

The company added that the seller must deliver at least one monthly cargo at Esmeraldas, La Libertad or Punta Arenas ports and the diesel should contain maximum 0.5 percent sulfur.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.