State-run Petroecuador seeks to buy 3.84 million bbls of diesel oil
#Deals
April 20, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

State-run Petroecuador seeks to buy 3.84 million bbls of diesel oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ecuadorean state-run oil company Petroecuador has launched a tender to buy 3.84 million barrels of diesel oil for delivery beginning May 22-24, according to a tender seen by Reuters on Monday.

In September, the company launched a similar tender to purchase 3.12 million barrels of premium diesel.

The oil company has ramped up offers on the open market to import finished fuels since its 110,000-barrel-per-day Esmeraldas refinery in July started a 14-month overhaul.

For this tender, the company is requesting 16 cargoes, 240,000 barrels each, of diesel oil with maximum 0.5 percent sulfur by weight. It expects to receive at least one monthly cargo to Esmeraldas, La Libertad, Punta Arenas or Cuarentena ports.

It will receive offers until May 4 and they must refer to ultra low-sulfur prices from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
