8 months ago
Factbox: U.S. oil, gas reserve-based loans rise by 5 pct
December 28, 2016 / 5:34 PM / 8 months ago

Factbox: U.S. oil, gas reserve-based loans rise by 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas companies are seeing their credit limits expand for the first time in two years as improving oil prices increase the value of their reserves against which banks lend.

Oil and gas companies that have so far announced the results of a biannual revision of borrowing limits report an average increase of about 5 percent in credit lines. Data below show reserve base lending (RBL) lines both before and after the latest redeterminations.

Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

