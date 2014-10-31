Slumping oil prices prompt re-think on high-cost Asian energy projects

A still image taken from video shows a Chinese oil rig (L) in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Frontier and deepwater exploration in Asia will be among high-cost energy projects most at risk from an oil price slump that has knocked 25 percent off the top of global crude prices.

Asian companies embarked on a raft of new projects, including marginal fields, as oil prices held above $100 a barrel for most of the last four years, supported by output cuts in the Middle East and North Africa.

But tumbling prices over the past four months have seen many projects come under scrutiny, analysts and investors said on the sidelines of an energy conference this week.

Projects launched over the past few years and now nearing first output will still come onstream, said Jamie Taylor, an upstream analyst at consultant Wood Mackenzie.

But as companies look at “their spending over the next few years they might scale back some of their higher cost exploration, particularly looking at frontier and deepwater exploration,” Taylor said.

Many of the projects that could come under threat aim to develop smaller oilfields or exploit frontier deepwater reservoirs to shore up falling output in Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

State-owned Petroleum Brunei, for instance, has put on hold plans to develop fields that would produce 30,000-50,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil after prices dropped, a source close to the company said.

“You need $100 a barrel to even consider these projects,” the source said.

The price fall has caught many oil producers off guard, even giants such as China’s state-run explorer CNOOC Ltd.

CNOOC’s 2014 budget is based on a crude price assumption of $102 per barrel, its chief financial officer Zhong Hua said, versus current international crude prices of $82-$86.

“Oil price falls will affect all of our projects for sure,” Zhong told a conference call this week after the company reported a drop in third-quarter revenue.

CNOOC would scale back or suspend some high-cost projects such as deepwater exploration overseas, he said, while moving ahead with other long-term projects that account for most of its development program.

Frost & Sullivan energy consultant Subramanya Bettadapura said deepwater projects in Indonesia and Malaysia are likely to be delayed until oil rises back above $90 a barrel.

However, he noted, government initiatives to promote exploration and production in Malaysia may cushion some of the impact of lower prices on projects.

The oil price fall has also yet to become entrenched, said Lim Wee Seng, managing director of project finance at DBS Bank, making it too early to say which projects would be affected.

“Oil has not been like coal where prices have been falling for so long,” Lim said.

“The thing to watch out for will be investments that need a clearing price for oil, so if people need $90 Brent then those will be the ones that are distressed.”