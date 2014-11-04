U.S. September crude exports as high as 349,000 bpd -Census

A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil exports reached as high as 349,000 barrels per day in September, down some 40,000 bpd from the prior month, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Tuesday.

The numbers, which are the lowest since May, are also down from July export figures of 389,000 bpd.

Most of the exports headed to Canada, with 281,000 bpd in September, compared with 378,000 bpd in August.

A U.S. law dating back to oil shortages of the 1970s generally bars exports of domestically produced crude, but shipments to Canada are allowed, as are re-exports of foreign oil.

In September, the first U.S. export of Alaskan crude to South Korea in more than a decade set sail, shipping data showed, after bids from Asian customers were higher than those from the U.S. West Coast.

Census data is published weeks earlier than closely watched U.S. Energy Information Administration trade figures. The EIA, which bases some of its numbers on the Census data, will release its September crude oil export figures at the end of November.

The following table is the full list of U.S. crude oil export destinations in September compiled by Reuters using Census data.