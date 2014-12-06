FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. October crude oil exports reached as high as 376,000 bpd: U.S. Census
December 6, 2014 / 1:22 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. October crude oil exports reached as high as 376,000 bpd: U.S. Census

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Fewer steps to export U.S. crude

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil exports reached as high as 376,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, up 27,000 bpd from the month prior, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Friday.

The numbers, however, are lower than August figures of 389,000 bpd.

Most of the exports headed to Canada, which saw a big jump to 351,000 bpd compared with 281,000 bpd in September. Exports to Spain were nearly 17,000 bpd compared with no exports month over month. Exports to Switzerland were nearly 8,000 bpd, a fall from the 16,000 bpd from the previous month.

A U.S. law dating back to the oil shortages of the 1970s generally bars exports of domestically produced crude, but shipments to Canada are broadly allowed, are as re-exports of foreign oil. The figures combine domestically produced and re-exported crude oil.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is set to release its data concerning October U.S. crude oil exports at the end of December.

The following table is the full list of U.S. crude oil export destinations in October compiled by Reuters using Census data.

Barrels per day October 2014 September 2014

Canada 351,358 281,178

Switzerland 7,623 15,909

Italy 0 19,380

Germany 0 3,897

South Korea 0 28,979

Spain 16,940 0

Total 375,921 349,344

Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
