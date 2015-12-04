U.S. crude oil exports in October reached 500,000 bpd: U.S. Census Bureau

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil exports jumped nearly 91,000 barrels per day in October, mostly due to a major increase to Canada, foreign trade data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed on Friday.
Total U.S. exports were just over 500,000 bpd, according to the data. Exports to Canada were 449,000 bpd, while exports to Italy were 20,000 bpd. Meanwhile, some 17,000 bpd reached Spain and exports to Switzerland were 14,000 bpd.
Of the volume that reached Canada, 420,600 bpd were of domestic origin and 28,400 bpd were was foreign material. All exports to Italy were domestic origin and all exports to Spain and Switzerland were foreign origin.
U.S. Census’s foreign trade oil data is published weeks earlier than closely watched U.S. Energy Information Administration trade figures. The EIA, which bases its numbers on the Census data, will release its monthly crude figures at the end of the month.
Barrels per October Crude under Condensate Crude API25 September Crude Condensate Crude API25
day API25 from or greater under from or greater
Natural API25 Natural Gas
Gas
Canada 448,962 29,990 8,897 410,075 356,306 2,151 60,361 293,794
Italy 20,161 - 20,161 - 11,116 - - 11,116
Spain 16,827 16,827 - - 17,319 - - 17,319
Switzerland 14,089 - - 14,089 3,521 - - 3,521
Netherlands - - - - 20,833 - 20,833 -
Total: 500,039 46,817 29,058 424,164 409,095 2,151 81,194 325,750
Reporting by Catherine Ngai