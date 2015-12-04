U.S. crude oil exports in October reached 500,000 bpd: U.S. Census Bureau

Plants are pictured near an oil pump, owned by oil company Rosneft, in the settlement of Akhtyrskaya in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil exports jumped nearly 91,000 barrels per day in October, mostly due to a major increase to Canada, foreign trade data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed on Friday.

Total U.S. exports were just over 500,000 bpd, according to the data. Exports to Canada were 449,000 bpd, while exports to Italy were 20,000 bpd. Meanwhile, some 17,000 bpd reached Spain and exports to Switzerland were 14,000 bpd.

Of the volume that reached Canada, 420,600 bpd were of domestic origin and 28,400 bpd were was foreign material. All exports to Italy were domestic origin and all exports to Spain and Switzerland were foreign origin.

U.S. Census’s foreign trade oil data is published weeks earlier than closely watched U.S. Energy Information Administration trade figures. The EIA, which bases its numbers on the Census data, will release its monthly crude figures at the end of the month.

Barrels per October Crude under Condensate Crude API25 September Crude Condensate Crude API25

day API25 from or greater under from or greater

Natural API25 Natural Gas

Gas

Canada 448,962 29,990 8,897 410,075 356,306 2,151 60,361 293,794

Italy 20,161 - 20,161 - 11,116 - - 11,116

Spain 16,827 16,827 - - 17,319 - - 17,319

Switzerland 14,089 - - 14,089 3,521 - - 3,521

Netherlands - - - - 20,833 - 20,833 -

Total: 500,039 46,817 29,058 424,164 409,095 2,151 81,194 325,750