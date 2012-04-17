FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court rules for ExxonMobil over pipeline rates
April 17, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Court rules for ExxonMobil over pipeline rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Appeals court on Tuesday reversed a decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that had ruled a crude oil pipeline owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) had market power, and thus the rates it charged had to be capped.

The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that the record showed that producers and shippers of Western Canadian oil had “numerous competitive alternatives” to the Pegasus pipeline for moving the oil.

The Pegasus pipeline, which runs from Illinois to Texas, “does not possess market power,” the appeals court ruled.

Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

