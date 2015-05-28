FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three companies say discover oil north of the Falkland Islands
May 28, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Three companies say discover oil north of the Falkland Islands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Three oil companies said on Thursday they had discovered oil north of the Falklands, setting up potential further confrontation with Argentina which disputes British sovereignty over the islands.

Falkland Oil and Gas (FOGL), Premier Oil and Rockhopper said they had discovered oil in the Isobel Deep exploration well, in the North Falkland Basin, with more work due to be carried out.

“Further operations on the well will be performed,” said the FOGL Chief Executive Tim Bushell.

“These could include either a side-track from the existing well or a re-drill of the well near to the current location, depending on what is deemed appropriate once the drilling results have been further evaluated,” he said.

In April, Premier Oil and FOGL said they had made an oil and gas discovery at a well in the Falkland Islands, the first after nine months of drilling.

Later that month Argentina launched a lawsuit against the pair, Rockhopper and two further operators in a move which was denounced by Britain as bullying.

FOGL and Rockhopper resumed drilling at the Isobel Deep well this month following the repair of a blow-out prevent control system.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jason Neely

