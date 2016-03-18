Bullish oil bets hit five-month high, but U.S. rig count revives glut worry

(Reuters) - Money managers have raised bullish bets on U.S. crude to a five-month high, data showed on Friday, ahead of a report that showed the first rise in domestic oil drilling since December, raising new supply glut worries.

Managed money’s combined net long position in crude futures and options in New York and London rose by 25 percent to 172,033 contracts during the week to March 15, a weekly report from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.

It was the fourth straight weekly rise in net longs, which are a bet on higher prices. The data also came after last week’s 35 percent rise in bullish bets, following oil’s rally from 2003 lows on optimism major oil producers were finalizing a production freeze plan to control a supply glut.

While the weekly CFTC report covers market activity through each Tuesday, data on Friday from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed the U.S. oil rig count rising this week for the first time since December. [RIG/U]

The U.S. oil rig count has slumped for more than a year now, hitting seven-year lows as crude prices sunk 75 percent from highs above $100 per barrel in mid-2014, making it uneconomical for many energy companies to drill.

While this week’s addition was just one rig, it revived fears among market participants that U.S. crude production could again edge higher, even as producers within and outside OPEC prepared to meet in Qatar next month to discuss the output freeze.

“Clearly, the recent rise in oil prices has blunted the downtrend in rig counts, showing some signs of new drilling opportunities,” said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.

U.S. crude touched a 2016 high of $41.20 in Friday’s intraday trade, up more than $15 a barrel - or nearly 60 percent - since a 2003 low of $26.05 set on Feb. 11. But after the Baker Hughes data, it settled below $40. [O/R]

“The market is probably too long here and needs a correction,” said Scott Shelton, energy futures broker with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.

Some traders who had been bearish on oil and lost money when prices rose in recent weeks were eyeing fresh shorts, or wagers on lower prices.

“I think this rally will stall,” said Tariq Zahir, who profited over the past year mostly on wagers that U.S. crude for nearby delivery will fall against longer-dated contracts.

“I took off several shorts and booked losses, but on the first sign of weakness, I‘m jumping back in,” he added.