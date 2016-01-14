As oil futures crash, cash crude markets keep calm and carry on

A drop of diesel is seen at the tip of a nozzle after a fuel station customer fills her car's tank in Sint Pieters Leeuw December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Even as the biggest oil market meltdown since the financial crisis unfolded over the past few weeks, the real-world, physical market is showing few signs of panic or distress - yet.

The disparity emerging between futures and prices for cash crude cargos being shipped next week and physical oil in storage can be seen from Singapore to Houston. Merchants, refiners and oil producers say the immediate market for Nigerian or North Dakota crude is holding fast, in contrast to the 20 percent slump that has unfolded on their screens.

The deep discounts or unsold tankers that would suggest a more dire real-world glut, as in late 2008, are not to be found, even with futures touching $30 for the first time since 2004.

Nigerian Bonny Light crude, for instance, is trading at a 40-cent premium to benchmark Brent, up from just 10 cents a month ago, according to Reuters data. U.S. Light Louisiana Sweet has slipped 10 cents so far this year to around a $1.50 premium versus WTI, still an improvement from the 20 cent premium in October. Super light condensate from Qatar is trading at a record high premium.

Traditionally, physical markets are viewed as a better gauge of short-term fundamentals and, at times, a good gauge of where outright prices are headed, but some analysts and traders warn that derivatives dealers may have it right this time around.

The differential for North Sea Forties crude, for instance, has tumbled from a multi-year high of plus-$1 in December to a $1 discount on Wednesday after a period of unusually high demand for shipments to Asia. Refineries worldwide will begin shutting down for seasonal maintenance work that peaks in March, temporarily sapping demand for crude.

Stocks at the U.S. hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, are at record highs, just 9 million barrels away from theoretical capacity limits. If those limits are hit, unsold barrels may end up being stockpiled on oil tankers around the world.

“There’s no panic right now - not that I see,” said one U.S. physical oil trader. “Light crude is definitely hanging in there. The problem is that (crude) stocks are still growing and we’ve got lots of product builds too. That stuff isn’t going away.”

Others say derivatives traders, reacting to things like the rising U.S. dollar or diminishing chances that OPEC may ever turn off its taps, are overdoing it. They say real world fundamentals do not appear much more bearish than a month ago, except that Western countries may lift sanctions on Iranian crude exports a bit earlier than expected.

“The reaction you’re seeing in the futures market is very much about macro sentiment and not oil fundamentals,” said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at London-based Energy Aspects.

“When you look at the physical market, fundamentally nothing has changed. Eventually, (futures) will correct to the cash market.”

REFLECTIONS

Since mid-2014, oil prices have dropped more than 70 percent on a combination of lackluster demand and oversupply. Still, the relentless selloff shows no signs of abating. Big hedge funds have amassed record short positions in the futures market, betting on a further decline, data show.

Throughout the cycle, futures and physical markets have rarely moved in tandem, and occasionally sent dissonant signals.

A year ago, for instance, U.S. cash crude markets rallied on unexpectedly strong refinery buying as gasoline consumption surged, even as futures prices plumbed new lows. In the second quarter they reversed, with cash premiums falling while futures rallied, in part on indications of surprisingly healthy demand.

In the summer of 2014, just before oil began falling, hedge funds amassed a 600 million barrel long position, their largest bet ever, on concerns over insurgents in northern Iraq. Meanwhile, physical traders struggled to find willing buyers, early indications of a surplus that soon sent prices sliding.

Few analysts were willing to call a bottom in the current futures market rout, even though many said the market was being oversold by speculators.

Bearish sentiment, rather than fundamentals, is “a critical driver of price that absolutely cannot be ignored,” wrote RBC Capital Markets Global Head of Commodity Strategy Helima Croft.

“While more pain could be on the horizon given near-term factors, we remain of the view that oil market fundamentals are set up for a rebound” to $50 in the second half of 2016.

BRAVE FACE?

While current conditions may be tame, some physical traders are already expressing concern over what lies ahead.

Some factors behind the relative strength appear to be short term. Syncrude Canada’s oil sands operation, which saw output fall 26 percent in December, is seeing volumes pick back up this month.

In the North Sea, some physical cargoes loading in January are still for sale, and no new supertanker bookings have emerged to suggest a repeat of this month’s shipments to Asia, set to total 8 million barrels, the most in three months. Overall North Sea production will remain above 2 million barrels per day (bpd) for a sixth month, Reuters calculations show.

Even within the physical crude market, a worrying gap is emerging. Light, sweet crudes are in high demand, particularly from refiners in Asia, to make gasoline for the swelling cadre of Chinese and Indian motorists, and naphtha for petrochemical production. Heavier grades rich in distillates like heating fuel are languishing due to warm winter weather.

While chilly temperatures finally arrived this month across the Northern Hemisphere, fuel stocks are still rising. U.S. gasoline and diesel fuel inventories rose last week by a combined 406 million barrels, with both reaching their highest on record for this time of year, government data showed.

“Once the crude surplus turns into product surplus and we start running out of storage capacity, there will be even more pressure on prices and an imminent collapse,” said Oystein Berentsen, managing director of crude oil at trader Strong Petroleum in Singapore.