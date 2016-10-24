Speculators raise bullish bets on diesel to highest since mid-2014

An employee fills a container with diesel at a gas station in Riyadh December 19, 2012.

LONDON (Reuters) - Speculators raised their bets on a rally in diesel futures prices to their highest level in over two years, according to data from the InterContinental Exchange on Monday.

In the week to Oct. 18, ICE data showed the net long positions in ICE gasoil futures, which are backed by low-sulfur diesel, rose by 8,677 lots to 73,335 contracts.

That is equivalent to 7.33 million tonnes of diesel and the largest net long holding since early July 2014.

ICE gasoil futures have risen by 30 percent since early August, when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries first indicated it might consider a deal on restraining crude oil output.

Gasoil stocks in northwest Europe have fallen this month to 3.026 million tonnes, their lowest since June last year, from a record of nearly 3.8 million tonnes at the start of the year, according to the most recent data from Dutch consultancy PJK International. [ARA/]

The rally in gasoil futures compares with a 22 percent gain in benchmark Brent crude oil futures since early August.

Speculators cut their net long holdings of Brent crude futures and options by 5,659 lots in the latest week to 391,035 contracts.