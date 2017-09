A pumpjack brings oil to the surface in the Monterey Shale, California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - The rise of U.S. shale oil means OPEC will never regain the oil market share that the producer group held before the 2008 financial crisis, International Energy Agency head Maria van der Hoeven said on Tuesday.

Van der Hoeven was speaking at the International Petroleum Week industry conference in London.