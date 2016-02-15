FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran expects Japan's oil purchases to reach pre-sanctions levels: Shana
February 15, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Iran expects Japan's oil purchases to reach pre-sanctions levels: Shana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran expects Japan to ramp up its purchases of Iranian crude oil to pre-sanctions levels, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday after meeting the Japanese deputy prime minister in Tehran.

“We anticipate Japan and its state-run companies will bring their purchases of Iranian crude oil at least to the level that existed before sanctions,” Zanganeh said, referring to restrictions on Iran’s oil sector introduced in 2011 and 2012 and lifted last month.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by David Goodman

