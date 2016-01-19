FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Cosmo Oil buys U.S. crude cargo -NHK
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2016 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Cosmo Oil buys U.S. crude cargo -NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Cosmo Oil Co has purchased a U.S. crude oil cargo, the first purchase by a Japanese buyer since the ending of a four-decade ban on most U.S. crude exports, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.

Cosmo Oil has signed a contract with a U.S. oil firm and the 300,000 barrel cargo is scheduled to be exported from Houston in late February, NHK said, without identifying sources.

Japan, which relies on the Middle East for around 80 percent of its crude imports, has been trying to diversify its energy sources. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.