South Korea's Iran crude imports for June up 10.5 percent year-on-year: customs

SEOUL, (Reuters) - South Korea imported 1.2 million tonnes of crude oil from Iran in June, up 10.5 percent from a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Saturday.

That is equivalent to 8.4 million barrels, according to a Reuters calculation. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 11.6 million tonnes of crude last month against 11.3 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.