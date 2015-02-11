FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait oil minister says oil may reach $60 by year-end: al-Rai newspaper
February 11, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Kuwait oil minister says oil may reach $60 by year-end: al-Rai newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s oil minister expects crude prices to rise in the second half of 2015, possibly to $60 a barrel by year-end, local newspaper al-Rai cited him as saying on Wednesday.

The recent rebound in oil prices was due to low supplies from high-cost producers and an improvement in the growth rates of the global economy, Oil Minister Ali al-Omair told the paper.

Brent crude < LCOc1> held steady above $56 a barrel on Wednesday and U.S. crude briefly rose more than $1, after a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks was viewed by some as a sign that a supply glut was starting to abate. [O/R]

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by David Holmes

