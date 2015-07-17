Refinery projects in major Latam oil product importers

(Reuters) - U.S. exports of refined petroleum products to Latin America have soared over the past decade as strong economic growth in the region boosted demand while inadequate refinery investment limited supply.

Capacity restarts and refinery repairs may quell some of that demand in the second half of the year.

Below is an update on the major refinery upgrades and maintenance projects in the top consuming Latin American nations:

MEXICO

* The biggest buyer of U.S. oil products imported 646,000 bpd in the first four months of this year, up 25 percent from last year

* In February, the state-owned oil company Pemexdelayed capital projects including major refinery reconfigurations and ultra-low sulfur fuel projects amid slumping crude prices

* Last year, it had pledged to invest $2.8 billion in refinery upgrades.

* In the third quarter, 116,000 barrels per day of refinery output will be offline, though that number will fall to just 61,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter, data from IIR show.

BRAZIL

* The second-biggest buyer of U.S. petroleum products increased its purchases by 1 percent to 220,000 bpd in the first four months of the year as the nation’s economic crisis limited demand.

* State-run oil company Petrobras hopes to boost the crude processing capacity of its newest refinery Abreu e Lima, or RNEST, by 62 percent to as much as 120,000 barrels per day in the second half of this year.

* The second 115,000 bpd production line planned for the refinery that opened in November has been delayed until 2018.

* Last month, Petrobras delayed the first phase of its 165,000-bpd-Comperj refinery by a year to 2017.

* Also last month, it slashed its refining and supply budget by 67 percent to $12.8 billion.

COLOMBIA

* Imports of U.S. petroleum products were up 10 percent at 153,000 barrels per day in the January-April period.

* Ecopetrol’s Cartagena refinery on the country’s north coast will return to operation around October or November, but could take up to five months to reach normal production.

* The refinery is undergoing $6 billion revamp that could double its capacity to 165,000 barrels per day.

* An official at the refinery has said the reopening will make Colombia self-sufficient in refined oil products.

ECUADOR

* The country bought 96,000 bpd of U.S. petroleum products in January-April, up 37 percent from last year.

* The government hopes to complete a modernization of its 110,000-barrel-per-day Esmeraldas refinery by September. The refinery partially resumed operations in November last year, but only at 35 percent of capacity.

VENEZUELA

* State oil company PDVSA said in January it would perform maintenance this year on its 46,000-barrel-a-day El Palito and the massive Paraguana complex, one of the world’s largest - without giving a timeframe.

* The Paraguana complex is made up of the 645,000 bpd Amuay and 310,000 bpd Cardon refineries.

* El Palito, Amuay and Cardon have all suffered several glitches since then.

* One of PDVSA upgraders with 160,000 bpd capacity will undergo a 60-day overhaul in October.