File photograph of Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Company Saudi Aramco, attending the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative summit in Paris, France, October 16, 2015.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Although the oil market has recovered it is still weak and will remain volatile in the near future, Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, told a conference in Dubai on Monday.

The market has proven that companies with strong downstream operations are in a better position, he added.