Tumbling oil erases decade of China-fuelled super cycle

An oil pump is seen near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil has shed two-thirds of its value since mid-2014 in a rout that essentially means gains from a decade-long commodity super-cycle have been wiped out -- as if China’s unprecedented energy demand boom had never happened.

Brent crude is at its lowest in over a decade, eclipsing losses from the 2008 global financial crisis, and most agree there is little chance of significant recovery in 2016.

Concerns about swelling global supply and slow demand sparked by Chinese economic jitters have persisted as the market seeks a price floor.

The ripple effect is wide and deep, battering the shares of international energy majors such as Exxon, Chevron, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total, with more than a trillion dollars of market capitalization lost from oil stocks worldwide.

Oil exporting countries have suffered sharp devaluations of their currencies, and been forced to sell off assets and even issue debt for the first time in years as they struggle to repair their finances.

The price of Saudi Arabia’s 5-year credit default swap (CDS), an insurance against sovereign default, has more than doubled since August to almost $150, its highest since the 2008 crisis.

Ballooning supply, with between half a million and 2 million barrels of crude produced in excess of demand every day, originates from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and from North America, where shale drilers have triggered unprecedented production increases.

Behind this soaring output is a battle for market share, with OPEC showing no sign of wavering from its policy of compensating for lower prices with higher production. Russia refuses to cut unless OPEC does so.

With European consumption stagnating and U.S. imports also stalling thanks to the rise of its shale industry, Asia has become the only big region with large growth potential for traditional producers such as OPEC and Russia.

After half a decade of western sanctions, Iran expects to resume crude exports fully in 2016. Add the lifting of a 40-year-old crude export ban by the United States and the oil market has a potential problem in coping with the new supply.

Barring sudden supply disruptions, analysts expect oil prices to remain low for years to come.

See attached a collection of graphics that highlight the oil glut and its impact on markets.