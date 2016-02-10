Oil seen falling in days to $25 a barrel

Oil pump jacks are seen next to a strawberry field in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude prices may be days away from hitting $25 a barrel or even lower as weakening technicals put more pressure on a market already staggering from oversupply, chartists said.

U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures settled at $27.45 on Wednesday, slightly more than $1 above 12-year lows hit last month. U.K.’s Brent was at $30.84 a barrel, more $3 above its 12-year low of $27.10 hit on Jan. 20.

Matthew Sferro, technical analyst at New York’s Informa Global Markets, said if WTI fell further, it would likely test a September 2003 low of $26.65 before a $25.04 support established in April that year.

“Based on typical movement, I’d say within a couple of weeks it would be conservative for this to happen,” he said. “But it could also be in a few days, depending on how fast things accelerate.”

After rebounding $5 to $7 a barrel from 12-year lows hit last month, oil prices have all but crashed in the past week as talk of production cuts by the biggest producers came to nought.

Data also showed OPEC was pumping more to make up for the output slack in countries drilling less oil due to uneconomic prices.

Analysts said WTI was in a weaker position to Brent, after record high stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. crude futures.

For Brent to descend into the mid $20 levels, it would have to take out the Jan. 26 intraday low of $29.27, and the $27.10 bottom set on Jan. 20, Sferro said.

From there, Brent’s next target would be $24.36 based on a 100 percent Fibonacci extension level, arrived at after deducting the difference between a Jan. 4 intraday high of $38.99 and Jan. 20 low of $38.99, and subtracting that further from a Feb. 21, 2004, peak of $36.25.

Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst for forex.com in London, said if WTI does rebound, it will need to break a $29.35 resistance to attract potential buyers. “A decisive break below $27.50 however could pave the way for a move towards the next psychological level of $25.”

Brent was also poised for a 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its most recent rally at around $30, he said.

“As the path of least resistance is to the downside for oil, bullish traders should remain nimble, for now.”