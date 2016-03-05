Oil rally has another $2-$3 to go before likely exhaustion

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices have staged a stunning 40 percent surge in three weeks, but charts show the rally could be near its end with crude prices approaching $40 a barrel, technical analysts said on Friday.

Oil has risen as much as $11 a barrel since hitting 12-year lows of around $26 for U.S. crude and $27 for global benchmark Brent Brent. Analysts said that leaves them room to gain another $2-$3.

“I’ll really be surprised to see it go much higher than that without a major correction as $40 is also a psychologically round number,” said Matthew Sferro, who studies technical charts for crude at New York’s Informa Global Markets.

“What I really expect to see from here is choppy, sideways action,” he added.

Sferro based his target on the Jan. 4 peak in oil markets before crude prices began an almost uninterrupted drop over a two-week span to reach 2003 lows. Reuters charts show U.S. crude at an intraday high of $38.39 and Brent at $38.99 on Jan 4.

On Friday, U.S. crude settled at $34.57, after scaling $36.64. Brent closed at $38.72 after a session peak at $38.95.

Sferro also cited resistance factors such as the 100-day moving average of $38.95 breached by Brent on Friday and the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) of above 60 for both crude grades as they approach the overbought RSI level of 70.

Brian LaRose, technical analyst at ICAP in Jersey City, New Jersey, said oil’s run up has presaged the seasonal springtime rally in crude. Investors generally grow more bullish between mid-April and May, ahead of the peak U.S. driving season.

Going by the 12-year low of $26.05 hit by U.S. crude on Feb. 11, LaRose’s average seasonal advance target of 41 percent for the market put resistance at $36.74.

“That’s smack where stand today on U.S. crude,” he said.

“The big picture is if the $26.05 low marked the end of a wave down from the October high of 50.92. If so, the upward correction should not be able to get us back above $38.49.”