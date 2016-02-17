Iran oil minister to speak after producers meet ends: source

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh attends an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Tehran November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh will hold a news conference on Iranian television in about 30 minutes after a meeting with OPEC producers ended in Tehran on Wednesday, an Iranian source told Reuters.

Zanganeh met his counterparts Eulogio Del Pino from Venezuela, Adel Abdel Mahdi from Iraq and Mohammad bin Saleh al-Sada from Qatar.

The ministers left the meeting, which lasted about two hours, without making a comment. The meeting was to discuss a proposal to freeze oil output in order to prop up prices.