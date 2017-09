DOHA (Reuters) - Talks between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers in the Qatari capital of Doha have been running for over four hours with Russia and Saudi Arabia debating the wording of a proposed freeze on output, an industry source present at the talks said on Sunday.

Reporting by Reuters OPEC team; writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson and Elaine Hardcastle