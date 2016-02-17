FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE oil minister says open to cooperation
February 17, 2016 / 7:29 AM / 2 years ago

UAE oil minister says open to cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei is accompanied by plaintclothes police as he arrives at his hotel ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates oil minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday that the country’s oil policy was open to cooperation with all producers toward the mutual interest of market stability.

Mazrouei made the comments in a tweet. He also said the UAE was optimistic about the future.

He did not say anything more specific about a proposal for oil producers to freeze output at January levels in order to prop up prices. The proposal was made on Tuesday by Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Andrew Torchia

