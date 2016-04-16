FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran urges OPEC and non-OPEC members to accept its return to oil market: SHANA
April 16, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

Iran urges OPEC and non-OPEC members to accept its return to oil market: SHANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said it would boycott Sunday’s meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC member countries in Qatar as it did not agree with a plan to freeze oil production at the January level.

“We have told some OPEC and non-OPEC members like Russia that they should accept the reality of Iran’s return to the oil market. If Iran freezes its oil production at the February level, it means it cannot benefit from the lifting of sanctions,” Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the oil ministry’s news agency SHANA.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Ralph Boulton

