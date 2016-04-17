FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says door not closed for oil output freeze
#Business News
April 17, 2016 / 7:54 PM / a year ago

Russia says door not closed for oil output freeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Russia’s oil minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday the country was not closing the door on a global deal to freeze output levels although he was disappointed that no decision had been taken.

A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers including Russia fell apart after Saudi Arabia, during talks in the Qatari capital, demanded Iran join in despite calls on Riyadh to save the agreement and help prop up crude prices.

Novak said he had traveled to Doha expected all sides to sign the deal instead of debating it. He said the deal fell apart because Saudi Arabia had demanded Iran join in and that this was “unreasonable” since Iran was absent from the talks.

When asked whether Russia would freeze output levels, he said the government was not meant to regulate the output of private producers.

Reporting by Reuters OPEC team; writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
