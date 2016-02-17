FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says it is not linking oil and Syria in talks with Saudis
#Business News
February 17, 2016 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says it is not linking oil and Syria in talks with Saudis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arrives for the opening of the Army-2015 International Military-Technical Forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

(Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday there is no link between Syria and oil production in Russia’s dialogue with Saudi Arabia.

“They are two different matters,” Peskov told reporters.

“It is natural they have a dialogue about their own interests, both sides are naturally interested in such a dialogue. These are things that are not interdependent and not interlinked.”

He also said Russia is interested in continued dialogue with other oil producing nations to exchange views on the situation on the global oil market.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
