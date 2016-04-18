FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Venezuela says OPEC trust badly broken after Doha failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venezuela's Oil Minister and President of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, Eulogio del Pino speaks during a meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and representatives of international and national mining companies, at the headquarters of the Venezuelan Central Bank in Caracas February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Trust within OPEC is badly broken after a failure to reach a deal to freeze oil production levels at a meeting in Doha on Sunday, Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino told reporters.

He said he believed Saudi Arabia was behind the failure, adding that he was under the impression the Saudi delegation, including minister Ali al-Naimi, “had no authority to decide on anything” as they were under strict instructions from Riyadh.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by David Clarke

