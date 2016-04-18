FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela oil minister says U.S. helped ruin deal in Doha
April 18, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Venezuela oil minister says U.S. helped ruin deal in Doha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Intense pressure from the United States was one of the reason why OPEC and non-OPEC producers failed to reached a deal on freezing oil output in Doha on Sunday, Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino told reporters.

“The United States was behind the pressure. They have a problem with Venezuela, Russia... They are doing this for political reasons and are ignoring their own people suffering. Ask any oil company in the U.S. -- they are all very sad because of what happened yesterday,” he said.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov

